Political comment: Havant MP Alan Mak welcomes start of Hayling Billy Trail upgrade work

This release has been submitted by Alan Mak MP.

Havant MP Alan Mak has welcomed the beginning of work to upgrade the surface on a stretch of the Hayling Billy Trail.

Improvements to the trail, a country path which follows the route of an old railway line along the western edge of Hayling Island, were originally planned to start this spring.

But they had to be delayed after a revised design was needed to take into account underground gas pipes and broadband cables.

Alan Mak MP cycling on the Hayling Billy Trail with Hayling County Councillor Lance Quantrill

Now contractors working for Hampshire County Council are to dig trial holes on a section of the trail which runs from Hayling Halt/Victoria Road to Langstone Bridge.

Subject to these trial holes accurately identifying cable and pipe locations, the main works are due to start on October 21. They are estimated to be completed, weather permitting, by February 1, 2025.

Completing the work safely will require the entire Hayling Billy route to be closed to all traffic and pedestrians, plus part of the shoreline car park at the rear of the Esso garage in Havant Road.

Mr Mak, who worked closely with Hayling County Councillor Lance Quantrill and helped to secure £610,000 for the project via a grant from the previous Conservative Government, said: "I'm pleased to see that the Hayling Billy Trail upgrade work is finally set to go ahead. The Trail is popular with residents and visitors and the new, improved surface will make it more accessible all year round."