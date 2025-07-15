Political comment: Local MP Alan Mak condemns Labour-controlled Havant Borough Council’s new car parking charges as a 'cash grab' from residents
He is now campaigning to get Havant Borough Council's decision reversed and has launched a petition against the charges being imposed at car parks that were previously free.
The Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green-controlled council has voted to introduce parking charges at five additional Pay and Display sites across the Havant Constituency, namely:
Bridge Road Car Park, Emsworth
Langstone Bridge Car Park, Hayling
Gunsite Car Park, Hayling
Wheatlands Avenue Car Park, Hayling
Ladybridge Car Park, Purbrook
Members of the Council Cabinet also voted in favour of introducing charges across all HBC car parks on Sundays and removing the ability to use card payments.
Mr Mak said: "The new charges are bad news for local residents, visitors and businesses.
"Bad financial decisions by Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green councillors on Havant Borough Council have led to this latest cash grab, following on from the huge hike in fees for beach huts on Hayling earlier this year.
"Working together with local Conservatives, I'm opposing the parking charges and if you agree with me, then please sign my petition at www.alanmak.org.uk/parkingcharges."