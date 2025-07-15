Political comment: Local MP Alan Mak condemns Labour-controlled Havant Borough Council’s new car parking charges as a 'cash grab' from residents

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Local MP Alan Mak has condemned new council car parking charges in the Havant Constituency as a 'cash grab'.

He is now campaigning to get Havant Borough Council's decision reversed and has launched a petition against the charges being imposed at car parks that were previously free.

The Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green-controlled council has voted to introduce parking charges at five additional Pay and Display sites across the Havant Constituency, namely:

Bridge Road Car Park, Emsworth

Alan Mak MP at Langstone Bridge Car Parkplaceholder image
Alan Mak MP at Langstone Bridge Car Park

Langstone Bridge Car Park, Hayling

Gunsite Car Park, Hayling

Wheatlands Avenue Car Park, Hayling

Ladybridge Car Park, Purbrook

Members of the Council Cabinet also voted in favour of introducing charges across all HBC car parks on Sundays and removing the ability to use card payments.

Mr Mak said: "The new charges are bad news for local residents, visitors and businesses.

"Bad financial decisions by Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green councillors on Havant Borough Council have led to this latest cash grab, following on from the huge hike in fees for beach huts on Hayling earlier this year.

"Working together with local Conservatives, I'm opposing the parking charges and if you agree with me, then please sign my petition at www.alanmak.org.uk/parkingcharges."

