Political comment: Portsmouth MP backs Labour plans to cut sewage pollution in half by 2030

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has backed the Government’s plans to half sewage pollution from water companies within five years.

Mr Morgan, who has long campaigned to stop the sewage, said the target will help turn the tide on the polluting scandal plaguing the country.

The Labour Government has set out its commitment to make our waterways the cleanest since records began, meaning millions of families will benefit from cleaner beaches and rivers.

After 14 years of Conservative neglect, this Labour Government has made a pledge to cut sewage pollution with a clear target

In one of the largest infrastructure projects in this country’s history, a record £104 billion is being invested to upgrade crumbling pipes and build new sewage treatment works cutting sewage pollution into rivers.

Since the general election, Labour has introduced a package of measures to slash pollution levels. Bills are now ringfenced to force companies to invest in upgrades and over £100 million of water fines are being spent on local clean-up projects.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“The previous government turned a blind eye as our seas were polluted with filthy sewage. “At the election, I promised to deliver real change to tackle the sewage scandal in Portsmouth and across the country. “Alongside the investment and new laws passed by the Labour Government, this target to cut sewage pollution in half by 2030 we finally begin to turn the tide on the sewage scandal plaguing our city and country.”

Earlier this year Mr Morgan welcomed Environment Secretary Steve Reed to Portsmouth as the Labour Government’s landmark bill to crack down on bosses polluting waterways in Portsmouth became law.

You can read about Mr Morgan’s long track record campaigning to stop the sewage here: https://www.stephenmorgan.org.uk/backs-tough-plans-to-tackle-sewage/

Labour’s Environment Secretary Steve Reed said:

“Families have watched their local rivers, coastlines and lakes suffer from record levels of pollution. “My pledge to you: the Government will half sewage pollution from water companies within five years. “One of the largest infrastructure projects in England’s history will clean up our rivers, lakes and seas for good.”

Labour has already taken decisive action to clean up England’s waterways:

Record investment: with £104 billion to upgrade crumbling pipes and build sewage treatment works across the country.

Ringfence customers’ bills for upgrades: customer bills earmarked for investment must now be spent on new sewage pipes and treatment works – not spent on shareholder payments or bonuses.

Reinvesting company fines into local projects: with over £100million being invested into local clean-up projects in communities.

Largest budget for water regulation: the Environment Agency received a record £189 million to fund hundreds of enforcement officers to inspect and prosecute pollution water companies.

Polluter Pays: companies will now cover the cost of prosecutions and successful investigations into pollution incidents, enabling the regulator to hire more staff and pursue further enforcement activity.

Banning wet wipes containing plastics: in England, introducing legislation to reduce microplastics in our waters.

The Water (Special Measures) Act: banned unfair bonuses for ten polluting water bosses this year and threatened prison sentences for law-breaking executives.

Pollution levels were a decisive factor in the Government launching the Independent Water Commission last October – the largest review of the sector since privatisation.

Led by Sir Jon Cunliffe, the Commission’s final report will be published on Monday with recommendations on regulation, strategic frameworks and support for consumers. The Government will respond to the recommendations in Parliament on Monday.