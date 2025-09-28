POLITICAL COMMENT: Portsmouth MP secures £20million for Portsmouth as part of new government fund – and local people can decide how to spend it

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has secured a major £20 million investment into the city for people living in Landport.

As part of the new Pride in Place Programme, the Labour Government will invest £2million a year, for ten years in Landport.

The money can be spent on anything from local park improvements to fixing up empty buildings and high streets, but it is up to local residents to decide what to do.

The fund relies on locals in Landport coming together to submit ideas for how to spend the £20million, and a call will go out soon for people to volunteer to sit on a local board that helps coordinate the project.

The funding has been targeted for areas that have been ‘doubly disadvantaged’ by both the highest deprivation levels and weakest social infrastructure.

Commenting on securing the funding, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, said: “I promised to fight for investment in Portsmouth – and I am proud to have delivered. This £40 million will change lives over the next decade, and I will make sure it is spent where local people need it most.

“Portsmouth people know our city better than anyone else and that is why the Labour government has decided to do this differently.

“This is our chance to improve our city by making the big decisions for ourselves – not by letting other people make decisions for us. I look forward to working with the community in Landport to transform the area through this investment.”

Mr Morgan want to know what matters most to you, whether that’s tackling antisocial behaviour, dealing with bad landlords, improving CCTV coverage, sorting out street parking, protecting green spaces, or creating more activities for families and older residents.

Your views will help him make the strongest possible case to the government and the council for the support and resources Landport needs.

Portsmouth South constituents can share their ideas here.

This investment will:

Support projects that create jobs and opportunities locally

Improve community facilities, youth services and green spaces

Help make our streets safer, cleaner, and more welcoming

Strengthen the organisations and groups that bring our community together

On top of this investment, the Labour Government also announced that Portsmouth City Council will receive £1m in surge capital funding to liven up high streets and speed up revitalisation of that community – the Pride in Place Impact Fund.