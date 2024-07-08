Political comment: “The country has voted for change with Labour” - Stephen Morgan hails historic night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Morgan has said the country has voted for change and a government of service after Labour won the election in a landslide.

With just one seat yet to declare, Labour has won 412 seats including both Portsmouth South and Portsmouth North.

Labour is now the biggest party in England, Scotland and Wales and will govern with a majority of more than 170.

It is the worst Conservative result in terms of seats in history, with the party forecast to win as few as 122.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to restore trust in politics and “navigate away to calmer waters”.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“Our city and country have voted decisively for change and a return of politics to public service.

“There are no easy fixes to the problems our country faces but it is now our job to repay the public’s faith and demonstrate that politics can be a positive force to change people’s lives for the better.

“It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work to deliver for the people of Portsmouth and our country.”

Mr Morgan was re-elected in Portsmouth South after more than doubling his majority at Thursday’s General Election.

Mr Morgan took the seat with 18,857 votes (48%), well clear of the candidates for Reform UK (15%) and the Conservatives (14%).