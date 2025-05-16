Political Comment: ‘Vital we continue taking action’ says Portsmouth MP at coffee morning on clean air

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has said it is vital action continues to be taken to clean up Portsmouth’s air and protect the city’s environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city MP made the comments at a local coffee morning where he discussed the government’s plans to protect our environment, decarbonise and ensure we all have safe air to breathe.

The coffee morning attended by Portsmouth residents and hosted by the Portsmouth MP had an expert panel including Professor of Environmental Pollution at University of Portsmouth, Fay Couceiro, and representatives from Portsmouth Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth City Council has estimated that 6.2% of deaths in the city in 2022 were attributable to long-term exposure to particulate air pollution.

Stephen Morgan MP

The 2024 Annual Status Report of Air Quality showed that while air quality has improved in many parts of the city, some areas continue to exceed government pollution limits.

The Labour government has invested in Portsmouth transport systems, helping to improve air quality, including £400,000 for walking, wheeling and cycling schemes this year and £5 million for bus services.

The Government has committed to develop a new, statutory plan to protect and restore our natural environment with delivery to meet each ambitious Environment Act target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will focus on cleaning up our waterways, reducing waste across the economy, planting millions more trees, improving air quality and halting the decline in species abundance by 2030.

Commenting on the event, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“I want to thank all those who came along to my Cuppa and Chat in Somerstown to share views on clean air and the environment. “Protecting our environment, helping decarbonise the economy and ensuring we all have safe air to breathe are priorities of the Labour Government. “I’ll be taking ideas and concerns discussed at the event back to the council and Parliament, and I will ensure action continues to be taken to clean up our air and protect Portsmouth’s environment.”

Mr Morgan has vowed to take the concerns raised at the event to Westminster while continuing to do what he can locally to address environmental issues in Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protecting Portsmouth’s precious environment is a top priority for Mr Morgan. He recently welcomed Environment Secretary Steve Reed to Portsmouth to discuss government plans to tackle sewage pollution and bring green jobs to Portsmouth.