Political opinion: 39 schools and NHS sites across South East saving on their energy bills through Great British Energy

Stephen Morgan MP has welcomed the news that 39 schools and NHS sites across the South East are to receive funding from Great British Energy to fit solar panels, saving thousands of pounds on their energy bills.

The programme – which marks the first major project for the Labour Government’s publicly-owned energy company – will mean 10 schools across the local area will receive funding for solar panels alongside 29 NHS sites.

Estimates suggest that the average school could save up to £25,000 on their bills thanks to the scheme. It’s estimated that the investment in NHS solar panels will save local hospitals across our area thousands of pounds on their energy bills over their lifetime.

Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust is estimated to make lifetime savings between £2.7 – £3.5 Million.

As a result of the Conservatives’ failure to secure Britain’s energy independence, schools and hospitals have been hit with sky-high energy bills due to the UK’s dependency on fossil fuel markets. The NHS’ annual energy bill has doubled to £1.4bn a year since 2019.

In addition to this new project, the Government has announced that £12m will be put aside for local authorities and community energy groups to build local clean energy projects – including onshore wind turbines, rooftop solar panels and hydropower.

The first panels are expected to be delivered by the end of summer 2025.

Commenting, Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South said: “In recent years we have seen energy bills going up, so this is a great long-term investment for Portsmouth’s hospitals and schools.

“Great British Energy is owned by the British people, for the British people, so is able to make strategic decisions like this to benefit our city.

“I’m delighted to see the Labour Government deliver on its promise to boost energy independence, and ensure Portsmouth taxpayers, billpayers and communities reap the benefits of clean, secure, home-grown energy.”