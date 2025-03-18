Political opinion: City MP backs Labour’s National Youth Strategy

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, has commented on the Government’s National Youth Strategy, which will put the views of young people at the centre of decision-making on policies that affect them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 2010, local authority spending on youth has reduced by 73 percent, which equates to over £1 billion less being spent on young people each year.

With the launch of the National Youth Strategy, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport is working across Government to put young people back in charge of their own destiny, ensuring that they have access to meaningful choices and chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government are calling for young people to contribute to the development of the National Youth Strategy.

Stephen Morgan MP

The city MP regularly meets with youth organisations to hear the views, ideas and concerns from local young people on how to change Portsmouth for the better.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I am very pleased to support the Government’s development of the National Youth Strategy to ensure that young people in Portsmouth have access to the opportunities they need.

“I encourage young people in Portsmouth to contribute to the national survey to ensure the strategy is shaped by our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Portsmouth has many exceptional organisations offering valuable youth services which I am pleased this strategy will help support.”

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, said: “We are handing power back to young people and their communities, giving them a genuine opportunity to help make the policies that affect their lives.

“We want to hear from young people directly and we are launching one of the most ambitious listening exercises for a generation- Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Nation.

“We are providing young people with a genuine voice, delivering on our Plan for Change and creating opportunities in every part of the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister for Civil Society, Stephanie Peacock, said: “We are breaking down the barriers to opportunity that young people face and giving them the chance to have their say- on what they want from the Government and how public policies can work for them.

“I encourage all young people to fill in the survey and tell us what you think so you can help shape a brighter future for you and your generation.”

You can find out more about the Government’s National Youth Strategy at: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-national-youth-strategy-to-break-do wnbarriers-to-opportunity-for-young-people