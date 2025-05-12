Political opinion: Off the Fence with Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport

I recently held a roundtable for the hair and beauty salons across my constituency.

Having been approached by a couple of local salon owners, I wanted to hear directly from employers how recent Government changes were impacting their businesses.

The sector is facing a perfect storm, with the minimum wage rises, increased Employers' National Insurance Contributions and reductions to business rates relief bringing many businesses to crisis point.

Measures implemented by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, alongside other pressures like the rising energy price cap, threaten the very future of the hair and beauty industry and we are already seeing businesses on our high streets shutting up shop.

Caroline heard the concerns of hair and beauty salons

Others have no choice but to move all their staff into self-employment, a model which not only offers much fewer workplace protections but also, ironically, leaves the Treasury worse off too.

Sectors who employ a lot of staff on relatively lower wages, like retail and hospitality, health centres and care homes, early years and nurseries, are feeling the same pain.

Not only are they the sectors that offer the services local people most depend on, they are also the businesses which keep our high streets viable.

Without the hair and beauty salons, restaurants, cafes, and independent traders, our high streets will be nothing but the endless vape shops and cut-price barber shops which, as the BBC recently reported, can sometimes be merely fronts for organised crime. I’ve asked the Government what their plans to investigate these industries are.

Caroline meets hair and beauty salon business owners from across the Gosport Constituency

But one of the most worrying things that I heard at my roundtable was that, with the industry struggling to survive, they no longer have the resources available to train the next generation.

The hair and beauty sector has estimated that, at the current rate of decline, the industry will be taking on no apprentices at all by 2027.

One chain of salons told me that they were already at that stage. They said that they had paused their apprenticeship programme since the pandemic, with the intention of restarting this year. Now, directly due to Labour’s punitive Budget, they simply cannot afford it.

Apprenticeships are one of the best entry points into the job market for young people. They teach skills that last a lifetime and almost guarantee future employment.

I am really worried for our young people, and I am worried for all these struggling sectors. I plan to host more roundtables and I will continue to voice my concerns in Parliament.