Political opinion: Portsmouth MP backs tripling of emergency cash for rough sleepers this winter

Stephen Morgan has backed the government’s decision to triple the Rough Sleeping Winter Pressures Funding from £10 million to £30 million to protect more rough sleepers from cold weather.

More rough sleepers will be helped off the streets and provided warm beds this winter thanks to new emergency funding given to local councils.

The cash will go directly into areas with record levels of rough sleeping, ultimately saving lives and supporting thousands of vulnerable people in society facing the cold weather, seeing more people into safe and secure accommodation with warm beds, hot meals and medical treatment.

Portsmouth is one of over 280 councils which will now have extra resources at their disposal to support frontline workers providing these vital services on the ground.

Under the Conservative government, total homelessness reached record levels, with 117,450 households (including a record 151,630 children) in Temporary Accommodation as of March 2024.

The number of people sleeping rough in England has increased for the second year in a row and is 27% higher than last year.

The new funding will also continue supporting specialist programmes for vulnerable groups sleeping rough including veterans, care leavers and victims of domestic abuse. This is alongside giving lifechanging support to people who have slept rough long-term, with critical outreach staff helping to address substance abuse and provide employment opportunities.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “This government is more determined than ever to tackle homelessness and turn the tide on years of failure to properly invest in Portsmouth frontline services.

“Higher emergency funding will allow councils like ours to help the most vulnerable into safe and secure housing with warm beds, hot meals, and specialist care.

“The Labour government is taking urgent action to tackle the housing crisis, deliver the most social and affordable homes in a generation and getting on track to end homelessness for good.”

Following a campaign by the Portsmouth MPs, the Labour Government previously announced it will provide £5.7m to Portsmouth City Council across Homelessness and Rough Sleeping grant funding programmes.