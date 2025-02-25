Political Opinion: Portsmouth MP says Britain will be ‘stepping up’ support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of Putin’s illegal invasion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we mark the third anniversary of Russia’s illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine, on Monday, February 24, Stephen Morgan MP for Portsmouth South outlined how the UK was stepping up support for Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression.

Three years since the start of the invasion, Mr Morgan added it was important to take time to reflect on the sacrifices felt by Ukrainians in defence of their country.

He also thanked the charities, local organisations and people in Portsmouth and across the UK who have opened up their homes to Ukrainians and worked to support those displaced by the conflict.

Mr Morgan explained how Labour in government was ‘stepping up support for Ukraine in 2025, demonstrating our commitment stays ironclad’. This has included a new package of support to provide key military equipment, as well as an industrial treaty worth £3.5 billion to increase the production of military hardware.

Following the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Ukraine, the UK signed a historic 100-year partnership with Ukraine that breaks down barriers to trade, nurture cultural links and bolster military collaboration.

Labour’s support for Ukraine is a key focus of its approach to national security, the foundation for its Plan for Change, and is ensuring Britain is secure at home and strong abroad.

Commenting on the day of the anniversary, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “Under this Labour government, the UK is stepping up support for Ukraine.

“As we mark the third anniversary of Putin’s illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine, it is important to remember the sacrifices Ukrainians have been forced to make and to thank those in Portsmouth and across the UK who have worked to support those displaced by the war.

“Since the election, the Labour government has stepped up and sped up support for Ukraine, boosting military assistance and announcing a new 100 year partnership.

“Our ironclad commitment to Ukraine is a clear demonstration of our work to secure the foundations for our Plan for Change, ensuring Britain is secure at home and strong abroad.”