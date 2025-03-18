Political opinion: Stephen Morgan backs extra energy bill support for Portsmouth families

350,000 more families in the South East will be able to receive the £150 Warm Home Discount next winter under new proposals to help people with their energy bills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With these new pledges, one in five families across Britain would get help with their bills, providing households in Portsmouth South with support to deal with an unpredictable international energy market.

Labour has also set out plans to accelerate a debt relief scheme, to tackle debt and reduce households’ energy costs.

Almost three million more households, including the 350,000 more families in the South East, will get support to pay their energy bills next winter, as the Labour government consults on proposals to offer more support to consumers across the country.

Due to global gas price spikes this winter and the continued impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the energy regulator Ofgem has increased the energy price cap for April-June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Morgan MP

This price was set independently of the government, reflecting changes in wholesale prices and global markets.

In response, Labour is acting to protect families in Portsmouth by bringing forward plans to expand the Warm Home Discount, giving eligible households £150 off their energy bills.

This would bring a total of nearly 2.7 million households into the scheme across the country – pushing the total number of households that would receive the discount next winter up to an estimated 6.1 million.

Commenting, MP for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan said: “The Labour Government’s announcement is going to make a real difference to families in Portsmouth who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are determined to secure our energy system, protect it from the rollercoaster of fossil fuel markets and give working people the security they deserve.

“Through our mission for clean power, and the support announced today, this Labour government is putting money back in the pockets of working people.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Labour is determined to do everything we can to protect families from the grip of fossil fuel markets. Expanding the Warm Home Discount can help protect millions of families from rising energy bills, offering support to consumers across the country.

“This Labour Government will always stand up for working people. “Through our clean power mission, we are determined to deliver energy security and bring down bills for good, with homegrown clean power that we in Britain control.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour is also accelerating proposals to introduce a debt relief scheme, which would target unsustainable debt built up by households in Portsmouth during the energy crisis. This would help to cut the costs of servicing bad debt, which currently contributes to higher bills for all billpayers.

Under these plans, the target would be to reduce the debt allowance to pre-crisis levels, with Ofgem estimating that these plans could lower these costs by £25-30 per year. This additional support for households across the South East complements the government’s mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower, delivering energy security and bringing down bills for good.

This price cap rise shows once again the cost of remaining reliant on the unstable global fossil fuel markets that are driving price increases. Three years on from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, wholesale gas prices have now risen by 15% compared to the previous price cap period, which is directly affecting the cost of generating power and heating of homes. Moving to a power system based on homegrown, clean energy will reduce the UK’s reliance on volatile markets and protect billpayers.

While Labour presses on with our clean power mission, swift action has already been taken to shield energy consumers from high prices.

These measures include:

Extending the Household Support Fund to provide help through local councils to struggling households with essential costs, including energy bills.

Working with energy suppliers to negotiate a £500 million winter support package for consumers.

Rolling out the next steps of the Warm Homes Plan, which will upgrade 300,000 homes this financial year.

Consulting on boosting living standards in the private rented sector by requiring all private landlords in England and Wales to meet Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) C or equivalent in their properties by 2030, which will help a million renters out of fuel poverty.

Announcing a comprehensive review of the energy regulator Ofgem, empowering it to facilitate growth and innovation and become a stronger champion for consumers.

Driving forward with pro-consumer reforms:

Challenging unlawful back billing; taking action on inaccurate bills.

Driving the smart meter rollout.

Giving every family the option of a zero standing charge tariff.

Ensuring compensation for wrongful installation of prepayment meters.