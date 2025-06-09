Popular leisure attraction reopens at Mountbatten Leisure Centre

One of Portsmouth’s most popular family attractions is back! Clip ‘N Climb at Mountbatten Leisure Centre officially reopens on Saturday 21 June 2025, just in time to kick-start a summer of fun, fitness, and high-flying adventure.

After a temporary closure for essential building improvements carried out by Portsmouth Cirty Council, the fun-filled climbing facility is ready to welcome families, schools, and thrill-seekers of all ages.

With seven thrilling climbing walls, this colourful vertical playground is perfect for young people aged 4+. Perfect for beginners, the Hexed, Amazing, and Detonator walls will help you build your upper strength and ease yourself into climbing. Up for the challenge? Scramble up the Alien, Lightning Crack, Dry Ice, and Jungle Vine walls

An exclusive offer is also available for the first 50 bookings made across Clip ‘N Climb’s opening weekend (T&Cs apply)*.

Clip 'N Climb at Mountbatten Leisure Centre

Matt Low, Portsmouth Cluster Manager for BH Live, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to reopen Clip ‘N Climb to the local community. It’s an energetic, confidence-building activity that keeps kids moving, smiling, and active. It’s also a fantastic way for families to have fun together while trying something new.”

New for 2025: Bigger Parties, More Fun!

To celebrate the reopening, BH Live Active has launched exciting new party packages at Clip ‘N Climb. Party packages are also available at other local attractions like Exploria, AquaDash, and Ninjair. Ideal for birthdays and group celebrations, catering and exclusive hire options are available.

Clip 'N Climb at Mountbatten Leisure Centre

Everything can be viewed and booked in just a few clicks on the BH Live Active Kids Parties website – bhliveactive.org.uk/active-parties.

Great Value for Families

Clip ‘N Climb sessions are just £8.50 per person and include a safety briefing and harness fitting plus 50 minutes of climbing. BH Live Active Junior members can also access selected sessions at no extra cost. Sessions are bookable up to two weeks in advance at bhliveactive.org.uk/clip-n-climb.

The centre is easily accessible, with free customer parking available for up to four hours, including Blue Badge spaces. Additional parking charges apply for longer stays.

The reopening follows vital maintenance work carried out by Portsmouth City Council as part of a major £6.6 million roof replacement project, set to be completed this month. This project is part of £26million package of investment in sports facilities that the council has committed to in the coming years.

Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure and Sport at Portsmouth City Council said:

"The physical and mental wellbeing of our residents is of paramount importance to us, which is why investing in our sports facilities is so vital. I'm delighted that Clip 'N Climb at the Mountbatten Centre can now reopen following the recent renovation. This work means the facility can now be enjoyed for many more years to come.

"We have more exciting developments planned in the coming years, all aimed at securing a sustainable future for sport and leisure in Portsmouth."

More information about the Mountbatten Leisure Centre, including opening times and facilities, can be found online at bhliveactive.org.uk/mountbatten.