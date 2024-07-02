Portchester Memorial Gardens located next to the crematorium in Portchester. My Portsmouth By Drone captured some beautiful aerial images within the gardens. Kevin from My Portsmouth By Drone said, he was overwhelmed with the beauty within the gardens. The gardeners work very hard keeping the gardens to the high standards.

I also had to obtain permission from the local aerodrome, air traffic control tower before I could carry on with the drone shoot.

As the gardens are within controlled airspace. As I hobbyist Drone pilot I do not charge for anything I do, I just get pleasure creating Drone images & videos for others to enjoy.

It is always important to gain the correct permission and check flight regulations and restrictions before any flight.