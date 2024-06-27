Ports Fest: A New Chapter Begins

The Trustees of Ports Fest are announcing significant changes to the beloved festival, which has been a cultural cornerstone of Portsmouth for the past 25 years.

This year's festival will feature an exciting programme of activities, including live music, art exhibitions, and theatre performances, taking place from June 26 to June 30, 2024. After a quarter-century of full and dedicated support, The Portsmouth Grammar School (PGS) will be stepping away from funding the festival though will continue to provide support in other capacities. The board of trustees wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the school for their invaluable contributions and unwavering support, which have been instrumental in sustaining the festival’s growth and success over the past 25 years. As part of the changes, Mr David Wickes, Head of PGS, will be handing the role of Chair of Trustees to Dr. Adrian Hull from August 1, 2024. The Ports Fest trustees are confident that, with Dr. Hull, there will be fresh vision and energy as they move in to the future. As part of the transition, the charity is now actively seeking new trustees. This is an exciting opportunity for passionate individuals to join the board and help shape the future of Ports Fest. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit our website at www.portsfest.co.uk for more information. Ports Fest remains committed to celebrating and enriching the cultural life of Portsmouth. We look forward to welcoming the community to this year’s festival and embarking on this new chapter together.