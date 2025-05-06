Portsmouth Artistic Swimmers Ride the Wave of Improvement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a great weekend for Portsmouth Victoria Synchronised Swimming Club that once again batted above their weight at the National Championships in Nottingham last month.

There were some wonderful standout duet performances from our club swimmers, Chloe & Matilda doing their 'Survivor' routine as a Tech Duet and Bella & Amelia who performed a fabulous Free Duet to an 'Ocean' theme, who placed 10th in the Juniors and 14th overall. Also, a special mention to two of our swimmers Evie and Isla for not only competing but also volunteering poolside with the Swim England team.

The tech team performed a wonderful 'Burlesque' routine and exceeded expectations with their score. This would not have been possible if our keen swimmers did not have the training from our highly dedicated and skilled Coaches, Team Managers and Poolside Helpers.

This friendly club has represented itself in competitions nationally, competing in March at the National Age Group competition held at the Aquatic Centre, London, the South East Regionals and the club currently holds the Hampshire Figure Championship for the second year running.

The club is always looking for new members age 6Get in touch via email at [email protected] or find us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or at our website portsmouthsynchro.co.uk