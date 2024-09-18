Portsmouth bands set to raise money for Rowans Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Top Portsmouth Band Brit Pop Revolution will be joined at the iconic Wedgewood Rooms on 15th November by Island City, Casual Scene, Ollie Hutton and many guest performers to raise money for the Rowans Hospice.

Headliners Brit Pop Revolution will be joined at Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms on Friday 15th November by the fabulous Island City, Casual Scene, Ollie Hutton and many other performers from the local music scene and beyond including, Amanda Victoria (Fleetwood Collective) Jim Kinlough and Gary Smith (Kojaks Revenge) Brad Sanders (Supersonics) Helen Spooner(Electric 80s) and also members of Rock with the Foxes Burlesque troop.

The night is called 'Inspired by Britpop' A night of Indie Anthems. Promoter John Seymour, who also organises the very popular Gosport Sunset Festival said, the bands were inspired to raise money for the Rowans Hospice as its wonderful staff do such amazing work for the very sick and their families. There is probably not anyone in the whole of Portsmouth that hasnt known someone benefited from the service they offer. All the performers just want to raise as much money as possible for an amazing cause while giving locals a much needed night out to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea for the name of the event came after John saw the recent enthusiasm for the resurgence of Oasis and the subsequent disappointment of many people of all ages that could get tickets. It just made sense to have an evening of Oasis and Brit Pop tunes that people love to dance and sing along to. Tickets are only £10. All bands and performers are practicing hard for what looks like being an unmissable night. All proceeds go the charity so please buy your tickets early and have a great evening while helping a great cause.

Tickets are available from the Wedgewood Rooms website or follow this link https://www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk/events/2024-11-15-the-wedgewood-rooms