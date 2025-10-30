Portsmouth Bus Depot Fundraises £400 By Going Pink for Breast Cancer Now

By Darragh Morris
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:17 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 10:04 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Team members at Stagecoach South’s Portsmouth depot have raised an impressive £400 in support of Breast Cancer Now by taking part in a “Wear It Pink” fundraising event.

Employees from every part of the depot, including bus drivers, engineers, cleaners, managers, and administrators who came together to show their support. The team donned pink outfits, hosted bake sales, and collected donations throughout the day to raise funds for the life-changing charity.

Most Popular

The money raised will go directly to Breast Cancer Now, a UK charity that funds world-class research and provides vital support for those affected by breast cancer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colin Ashcroft, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South, said:

Stagecoach South's Portsmouth depot teamplaceholder image
Stagecoach South's Portsmouth depot team

“It was fantastic to see everyone getting involved for such an important cause. We’re proud to know that our contribution will help make a difference to people and families affected by breast cancer.”

The Portsmouth depot team hopes to continue supporting community and national charities through similar fundraising activities in the future.

For more information about Breast Cancer Now and how to get involved, visit https://breastcancernow.org/wear-it-pink.

Related topics:Breast CancerPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice