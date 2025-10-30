Portsmouth Bus Depot Fundraises £400 By Going Pink for Breast Cancer Now
Employees from every part of the depot, including bus drivers, engineers, cleaners, managers, and administrators who came together to show their support. The team donned pink outfits, hosted bake sales, and collected donations throughout the day to raise funds for the life-changing charity.
The money raised will go directly to Breast Cancer Now, a UK charity that funds world-class research and provides vital support for those affected by breast cancer.
Colin Ashcroft, Operations Manager at Stagecoach South, said:
“It was fantastic to see everyone getting involved for such an important cause. We’re proud to know that our contribution will help make a difference to people and families affected by breast cancer.”
The Portsmouth depot team hopes to continue supporting community and national charities through similar fundraising activities in the future.
For more information about Breast Cancer Now and how to get involved, visit https://breastcancernow.org/wear-it-pink.