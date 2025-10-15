Portsmouth buses partnership announced as finalist in national awards

The Portsmouth Buses Partnership, a collaboration between Stagecoach South, Portsmouth City Council, and First Bus, has been announced as a finalist in the 2025 UK Bus Awards.

The partnership has been shortlisted for the Partnership for Excellence – Peter Huntley Memorial Award, recognising the strength and success of the city’s collaborative approach to improving public transport. The Partnership is the current holder of this award and is proud to be shortlisted for a second year.

The Portsmouth Bus Partnership exemplifies how strong relationships between local authorities and bus operators can revitalise a city’s bus network, enhance accessibility, and deliver long-term benefits for passengers. Working together under the Department for Transport’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), the partnership has delivered a range of improvements designed to make bus travel in Portsmouth more reliable, convenient, and attractive.

A key achievement of the partnership has been the transformation of local bus services through targeted investment and shared planning. Enhancements to routes, service frequencies, and customer information—supported by new technology and community engagement—are helping to make sustainable travel a first choice for residents and visitors alike.

Recent improvements have also included the introduction of new digital on-board information screens, providing passengers with next stop details, live travel updates, and real-time service information, all aimed at creating a more connected and accessible experience across the network.

This nomination follows the partnership hosting the Quality Bus Conference in Portsmouth this September, where over 400 delegates learned about the strengths of the partnership and its achievements in delivering 41% passenger growth in the city over the last two years. The Portsmouth Buses Partnership has also been Highly Commended at both the CIHT Awards and the National Transport Awards this year.

The UK Bus Awards nomination recognises the Portsmouth Buses Partnership as a leading example of how collaborative working can deliver real improvements for communities and contribute to a more sustainable future for urban transport.