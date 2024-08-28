Portsmouth business accelerates growth with two key investments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire-based signage specialists, FASTSIGNS Portsmouth, has strengthened the business with two significant investments.

Firstly, investing in sales capacity and capability has seen the appointment of an internal sales lead, Liam McCutcheon, who joins a four-strong team of signage production specialists, working with a range of customers including Portsmouth City Council, the City of Portsmouth College and Portsmouth Water.

Liam, 43 and local to the area, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in sales and customer relationship management to his new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His journey in the sales industry began in his early 20s, and he has since held key positions in various companies, consistently demonstrating his ability to drive sales and build lasting customer relationships.

Adam Henderson, Liam McCutcheon, Irmina Spinner and Glenn Turnbull

Starting at Floors2Go, Liam moved to Eden Mobility working as a store manager helping to establish its presence in southern England by opening four stores in three years. He then worked at SMR Bathrooms for nine years as an account manager, managing 250 accounts, subsequently, boosting the company's turnover from £850,000 to £1.9 million.

In his new role as an internal sales lead, Liam will focus on helping local businesses achieve their corporate goals through visually appealing signage. Liam is actively engaging with potential customers, nurturing new relationships, and strengthening existing ones across key sectors including automotive, education, hospitality and manufacturing.

The developments also include the purchase of an electric van for its growing number of callout and installation projects; a move which also underspins FASTSIGNS' commitment to growth, sustainability and excellence in service delivery across the Portsmouth area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second investment made by the Portsmouth centre is a Mercedes E-Sprinter van, in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint, whilst still facilitating the businesses transportation needs - an ambition the wider FASTSIGNS UK network, currently made up of 23 other centres, is working to embrace.

Glenn Turnbull, owner at FASTSIGNS Portsmouth, said:

“We’re excited to welcome Liam to the FASTSIGNS Portsmouth team. His robust sales background and unwavering determination will be invaluable in this new position as we drive towards our goals for development here in Portsmouth.

“At the helm of our sales team, Liam’s primary goal will be to help increase our overall and exceed our ambitious growth target to double the size of our business. I’m confident that he’ll help us meet this ambitious milestone. The appointment of Liam, and our investment in a sustainable vehicle, are a fundamental part of both our ongoing growth strategy, our internal sustainability objectives and our aim to continue to provide excellent delivery to businesses across the Portsmouth area.”

John Davies, managing director of FASTSIGNS UK, added:

“It’s encouraging to see the team at FASTSIGNS Portsmouth continue to invest in its staff and equipment. Investing in skilled salespeople is crucial to our growth and success, as they are the driving force behind building strong customer relationships and expanding our market presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m thrilled by the team’s decision to invest in an electric van as this represents the wider FASTSIGNS commitment to building on our company-wide sustainability objectives. By investing in electric vehicles and working with our customers to design and manufacture significant solutions, which are eco-conscious, we can help to reduce our carbon footprint.”

For more information about FASTSIGNS Portsmouth, and its work across a range of services, including content development, installation, graphic design, project management and shipping and storage visit: https://www.fastsigns.co.uk/portsmouth/.

ENDS