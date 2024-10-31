Portsmouth care worker shortlisted for prestigious award

Rebecca Austin, a Support Worker from Portsmouth, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Workforce Development of the Year accolade at the Great British Care Awards in London, recognising her commitment to promoting ongoing professional development for herself and her colleagues.

The award ceremony will take place on Saturday 16th November at Hilton Bankside in London.

Rebecca works for national social care charity, Community Integrated Care, at the charity’s Linda Grove service in Waterlooville, where she supports adults with learning disabilities to live independent and fulfilling lives.

Rebecca’s nomination celebrates her proactive approach to seeking out development opportunities for herself and her wider team. In particular, it shines a light on her fantastic work, securing specialist training for the team in order to ensure that a person they support could return to living at home, after being hospitalised and receiving a new medical diagnosis.

Working with colleagues, health care professionals and social workers, Rebecca arranged training sessions at the hospital. This ultimately meant the gentleman was able to return home and continue being supported by the team, in line with his personal wishes, rather than having to move to a nursing home.

Speaking of the achievement, Rebecca said, “I was really proud and shocked when I found out I had been shortlisted for this award. I love being a Support Worker; having a positive impact on people’s lives is so rewarding for me and I’m really passionate about making sure people have as much choice and independence as possible. To do that though, we need to be learning new things and adapting to people’s different needs, all the time.”

She continued, “We wanted to do everything we could to make sure we were following the person we support’s wishes. Our team at Linda Grove are incredible and really talented so I knew with the right knowledge and training, we’d be able to carry on supporting him at home. To me, I was just doing my job, but to be recognised for everything we have achieved in getting him back home, means so much.”

Caroline Robins, Head of Operations at Community Integrated Care, said: “We are incredibly proud of Rebecca and the dedication she shows to both her colleagues and the people she supports. This nomination is a testament to her proactive approach and her commitment to ensuring she’s equipped with the skills and knowledge to provide exceptional care. Rebecca’s initiative and collaborative work with local health professionals has had a profound impact, enabling someone to maintain their independence and continue living in their home – something that’s at the heart of what we strive for at Community Integrated Care.”

The Great British Care Awards London, hosted by Care Talk Magazine, celebrate the remarkable contributions of individuals and teams in the social care sector, recognising those who have truly transformed the lives of the people they support.

Community Integrated Care employs 6,000 colleagues nationally. To find out more about the charity’s vacancies, and what it’s like to work for Community Integrated Care, visit www.workincare.co.uk