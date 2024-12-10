Portsmouth Celebrates International Men’s Day, Honouring Local Heroes

Scores of local heroes came together recently to celebrate the inspirational men in the community.

On Friday, November 22, Portsmouth came together to celebrate International Men’s Day with an inspiring event hosted by Dadzclub, a key initiative of The Parenting Network.

The evening recognised over 50 local men for their outstanding contributions to the community, highlighting the positive impact they’ve made in the lives of others.

This year’s celebration was held at The Forge, the newest venue acquired by The Parenting Network.

The Forge is dedicated to fostering connection, community, and well-being, making it the perfect setting for this inspiring event.

Attendees were treated to motivational talks from local well-being specialist Alfie Ruffell and Colin Maclachlan, renowned for his role on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The atmosphere was charged with compassion and vulnerability as men shared their stories, building strength and solidarity through shared experiences.

Matt Foster, CEO of The Parenting Network, reflected on the significance of the event:"It was incredible to see so many people come together to celebrate, reflect, and support men’s mental health, well-being, and positive role models in our community. Events like this are vital because they provide a space to address the challenges men face while celebrating their contributions and the positive change they bring to our world."

Congratulations to all nominees and particularly to the recipients of the awards:

Inspiring Young Male - Issac Kavanagh

Dadzclub Parenting Award - Rick Terry

Mental Health and Wellbeing - Tom Bigwood

Unsung Hero - John Turnbull

Community and Inclusion - CP Robinson

Overcoming Adversity - Duke Harrison-Hunter

The Parenting Network is a vital charitable organisation that works tirelessly to empower families at every stage of parenting.

Through initiatives like Dadzclub, Young Mums’ Club, and Bump & Baby, they provide safe, inclusive spaces where parents can connect, find support, and build brighter futures.

Their Portsmouth Baby Bank offers essential supplies and emotional support to families in financial need, ensuring that no child in Portsmouth is left without basic necessities.

Despite their achievements, The Parenting Network faces significant challenges in securing the funding needed to sustain and expand their essential work. Without stable financial support, the organisation risks losing momentum at a time when their services are more crucial than ever.

By partnering with The Parenting Network, forward-thinking businesses can contribute to creating lasting positive change for local families. Partnerships offer not only the chance to give back but also the opportunity to align with a respected community-focused organisation, enhancing your corporate social responsibility profile.

To discuss partnerships, local businesses and organisations can contact [email protected]