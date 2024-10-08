Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Women are often told that drilling and checking fuses are such simple things to do, but unless you’ve had a friendly person to show you how to do it, and give you some safety tips, many women aren’t sure where to start and with this new series of workshops, we're hoping to change that.” says Clare Seek, founder of Repair Café Portsmouth and Portsmouth Library of Things.

Women across the city are now learning how to use drills, wire plugs and repurpose pallets as part of a Women’s DIY Skill Share series. Small groups of women meet and are taught by other women who have experience and knowledge to pass on. Sabrina Thomas is an ex-electrician who leads the Drilling 101 & Plugs 101 sessions. As well as covering safety tips, women get hands on experience of drilling into plasterboard and bricks, change fuses and rewire plugs, and enjoy a cuppa.

The development of the first three workshop topics has been made possible by funding from Portsmouth Community Lottery, the city’s local lottery where 60% of ticket prices go towards local causes. Local groups and charities can apply for up to £1000 to benefit the local community, linked around certain focus areas.

“We’re so thankful for the funds provided by the players of Portsmouth’s Community Lottery. We’ve been able to develop and test these workshops, before offering them to the women of Portsmouth, and we’re already getting great feedback from those that have attended.” say Nay Mulligan-Ward who co-ordinates the sessions. “The workshops have a great atmosphere, with cheers as those that are more nervous drill into bricks for the first time. And we’ve already heard stories of women going home and being proud of hanging pictures and TVs and putting up shelves.”

Drilling practice during Drilling 101 Workshop

Share (Portsmouth) has plans for further workshops including sessions that will build skills in fixing leaking taps, painting and wallpapering, and is looking for women with those skills to join the team.

“I’d recommend anyone with a great local idea that will benefit the community to apply for the lottery funding. It’s relatively easy to do, and Hive Portsmouth holds workshops to support people in developing applications, so if you’re new to it, don’t let that put you off.” says Clare Seek.

“And we hope to see more women empowered and feeling confident to do their own DIY jobs, and anyone interested can find out more on our website www.shareportsmouth.org.uk/workshops or by popping in and chatting with us at our Hub in Cascades Shopping Centre.”