Portsmouth Dancers to Shine in Prestigious Ballet Production

The talents of 31 young dancers from Portsmouth are set to take centre stage as they join the prestigious English Youth Ballet (EYB) in its upcoming production of Sleeping Beauty. After competing in highly selective auditions in May, the dedicated young performers earned their place in the elite 100-strong cast, sharing the stage with internationally acclaimed professional dancers at the Kings Theatre Portsmouth from 5 – 6 September 2025.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for these young Portsmouth dancers. They are currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Their journey is a testament to their dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and they are making the entire community proud.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Latisha Rayment (pictured)who is 8 years old, lives in Fareham and goes to Wallisdean Junior School. She is training at Timestep School of Dance. “I started dancing when I was 4 and the reason I started dancing was my best friend danced and I liked dancing with her. Dance is a lot of fun and I can express my feelings and be myself. My brother has Autism and it helps me deal with emotions. While I’m at EYB, I am hoping to improve my skills and knowledge. I want to be a ballerina when I am older.”

I also spoke to Eleanor Weston (pictured). Eleanor is 17 and also lives in Fareham. She goes to Crofton Secondary School and trains at Kim Ellen School of Dance. “I started ballet when I was two years old, and I've been dancing ever since then. The best feeling whilst dancing for me is performing - to get up on a stage and showcase what you've worked so hard on is so amazing. Throughout my time performing with EYB, I'm hoping to get an insight into what working as a professional in the industry looks like from the principal dancers.”

Dancers in photo (from left to right) Back line – Isabelle Watson, Daisy Althorpe, Alice Downs, Robyn Federico, Charlotte Losh, Daisy Barrow, Samantha Shaw, Eleanor Weston, Jessica Wise, Chloe Jones, Isla Warner, Neive Runalls Middle line – Lilly Lines, Emily Allen, Ceia Howard, Holly Langley, Isabelle Hosmer, Jaidan Rabaud, Jessica Collings, Greta Alsford, Harper James, Megan Federico, Amelia Cook Front line – Maria Belanina, Isla-Rose Martin, Marlow Mae Brown, Alice Bucchi, Emily Perkiss, Evee Dymond, Holly Turner, Sophie Hobbins, Latisha Rayment

EYB Principal Ann Wall (pictured with Joshua Webb) will play the role of Aurora, spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. She said “Being part of EYB is an amazing experience for any young dancer. I feel privileged to be a principal dancer with the company. I enjoy teaching and coaching all the young dancers and I see some of the most talented young dancers in the country. I feel honoured to be a role model to the dancers and help give them an insight into the world of professional ballet. Dancing with EYB is an experience that will stay with the young dancers forever.”

The acclaimed production of Sleeping Beauty production promises tradition alongside innovation. The ballet’s essence is good gloriously triumphant over evil. Act 1 at Aurora’s Christening, the relatives present gifts to the baby, but it is interrupted by wicked Aunt Carabosse who places a curse upon Aurora. To reverse the curse the good Aunt Lilac places Aurora, her family and Guests in the Palace Gardens in a cryogenic frozen state to sleep for one hundred years. The Cryonite Fairies protect her until she is awakened by her Prince. Upon his kiss, the curse is lifted and Carabosse is defeated.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing our own young talents perform alongside some of the best in the industry.

Tickets for Sleeping Beauty at the Kings Theatre Portsmout from Fri 5 – Sat 6 September can be purchased at https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/the-sleeping-beauty/