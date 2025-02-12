Portsmouth Date for Alex Kealy’s Acclaimed Comedy Show

After an acclaimed run at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe and fresh from supporting Jack Dee on tour, Alex Kealy (The Now Show, Gig Pigs with Ivo Graham) brings The Fear to Guildhall, Portsmouth on May 8th.

2024 was the best year of Alex’s life. He got married and is, bluntly, happy. But if you’re an anxious overthinker and it’s going well, you just start thinking about when it’ll all end. You get “the fear”.

But what’s at the root of these personal anxieties? If Alex cannot win the war with the voices in his head, can’t he at least achieve a plausible UN-administered power-sharing agreement with them? Is it possible to achieve a positive transformation of your psychological make-up if you’re not cool enough to take Ayahuasca?

Don’t be too afraid of ’The Fear', though - there’ll also be loads of great jokes fashioned out of his over-examination of coffee machines, the book of Ephesians, duty-free shopping, monarchy, how love is like totalitarianism, beach holidays, death, losing your voice, organised religion and Toblerone.

Alex Kealy’s “The Fear” comes to Guildhall on May 8th

Alex Kealy is a stand-up comedian who mixes smart political material with self-deprecation and relatable observations. In his first year of performing, he reached the final of the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny competition. He has since taken five hours of stand-up to the Edinburgh Fringe, including 2022’s Winner Takes All, which made The Times’s Top Jokes of the Fringe and received a host of 4-star reviews before a sell-out run at the Soho Theatre and a subsequent national tour.

Meanwhile, on the live circuit, he can be seen performing full weekends at the biggest comedy clubs in the country, including The Comedy Store, The Glee Clubs, Brighton Komedia and Monkey Barrel. He’s also supported Jack Dee, Ivo Graham, Shaparak Khorsandi, Tatty Macleod, Tom Rosenthal and Pierre Novellie on their national tours.

In radio work, Alex recently appeared on Catherine Bohart: TL;DR on BBC Radio 4 and has twice appeared on The Now Show and was on the pilot episode of Rhys James’ Radio 4 show What Are You Talking About?. He is also the co-host of the Gig Pigs podcast, along with Ivo Graham, where comedian guests (including James Acaster, Nish Kumar, Lou Sanders and Rose Matafeo) are taken to a live music gig and then give their verdict afterwards. It’s quickly established a loyal following of music and comedy fans, and the first 2 seasons regularly saw it reach the top of the UK music podcast charts.

An in-demand joke writer, Alex regularly writes for shows including Mock The Week (BBC Two), The News Quiz and The Now Show (both BBC Radio 4), as well as Turtle Canyon Comedy’s Grave New World (‘a fresh perspective, stylised writing and high gag rate’ - Beyond The Joke). His comedy has been listed in the Top Jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe by The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Mirror, The Evening Standard, The Independent, iNews, The Scotsman and The Huffington Post.