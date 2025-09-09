Portsmouth driver to take on 12-hour darts marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support

Local driver Sarah Page is preparing to swap her steering wheel for a set of darts as she takes on a 12-hour darts marathon in support of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sarah, who has been driving professionally for one year, was inspired to take on the challenge after cancer deeply affected her family and loved ones.

“My partner’s mum passed away due to cancer, and so did her brother-in-law’s mum. Other people I care about have also been affected. I knew this was something I could do to raise vital funds, so I reached out to my partner’s brother-in-law and we got the ball rolling,” Sarah explained.

The marathon will take place on Saturday, 27 September from 9am at the RAFA Club in Gosport, where Sarah will be joined by her partner’s brother-in-law. Everyone is welcome to attend, with the chance to play against the pair for a small donation, helping boost the fundraising total.

Although she describes darts as a casual hobby enjoyed with friends and family, Sarah is determined to turn her passion into a fundraising effort that makes a difference.

The fundraising team has set a minimum target of £500 but hopes to raise as much as possible to help Macmillan continue its vital work.

Sarah emphasised why this cause is so important: “The large number of people cancer affects means Macmillan’s support is desperately needed. Their work can only happen with the vital funds raised, and I want to do my part to help.”

Supporters can donate or get involved via Sarah’s official fundraising page: https://dartsmarathon.macmillan.org.uk/users/sarah-page