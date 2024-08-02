Portsmouth employer gains national wellbeing accreditation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth based recruitment company Carrington West has been awarded the highest level wellbeing accreditation from Investor in People, as well as maintaining its platinum Investors in People (IIP) status.

The IIP platinum accreditation is the highest accolade that can be achieved against the Investors in People standard and is currently held by only a small percentage of IIP accredited organisations. In the latest round of surveys Carrington West is ranked 11th of all UK companies currently working to IIP frameworks.

James Fernandes, Carrington West MD commenting on the achievement, “We are immensely proud to achieve platinum status by IIP for the second time, especially as we have doubled in size since the last assessment. Our journey and our commercial success, are as a direct result of our commitment to making sure our people are able to thrive in their working life. Recruitment companies offer amazing financial rewards to success employees, but it is not always an easy job and there can be a lot of pressure. Our involvement with IIP has always been about providing the right environment for our employees to succeed because of the support and opportunity we provide, not at the expense of individuals’ wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accreditations come as Carrington West moves through another exciting phase of growth. Founded in 2011, Carrington West has grown to over 100 staff and a £78m turnover, featuring in Recruiter magazine’s fastest 50 growing UK recruitment companies. It is currently looking to hire further recruitment consultants this year to be based at their Lakeside North Harbour offices in Portsmouth.

Simon Gardiner, Co-Founder and some of the Carrington West team at Lakeside North Harbour

Carrington West HR Manager, Emily Christmas says “A happy and healthy workforce is a more productive workforce, so I am especially happy that we have successfully adopted the IIP wellbeing framework in addition to building on the work we have being doing with IIP for the last nine years. I am proud of the culture of understanding and support we have at Carrington West.”

Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results. Underpinning the standard is the Investors in People framework, reflecting the latest workplace trends, essential skills and effective structures required to outperform in any industry. Investors in People enables organisations to benchmark against the best in the business on an international scale.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “Platinum accreditation in ‘We Invest in Wellbeing’ and ‘We Invest in People’ is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Carrington West in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of their people and their wellbeing.”