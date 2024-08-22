Portsmouth entrepreneur named as finalist in national female empowerment awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local mum and entrepreneur Lucy Goffin launched Kitchen Makeovers in Portsmouth in late 2022. She felt compelled to take control of her own future following a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Since then, she has broken barriers – excelling as a female entrepreneur in the male-dominated kitchen renovation industry while also learning how to navigate her diagnosis. Her dedication and achievements have now been recognised on a national scale as she has been shortlisted for ‘New Woman Franchisee of the Year’ at the Encouraging Women into Franchising awards (EWiF) for 2024.

“To be recognised for succeeding in my solo venture into entrepreneurship amongst so many successful businesswomen is really empowering. It feels great to be able to demonstrate how overcoming my personal challenges has led to such positive impacts for me, my family and my community,” said Lucy.

The EWiF awards are designed to celebrate women in all sectors from across the UK, recognising and honouring the exceptional women who drive change, break barriers, and set new standards in franchising. As we see a rise in the number of women breaking into the franchising industry, it is important to acknowledge the hard work it takes to get there. Lucy is no exception. In just under two years, she has serviced over 100 homes in Portsmouth and has brought a much-needed revitalised and cost-effective approach to kitchen renovations in her community. Her success as a business owner won’t be slowing down any time soon, as she sees the demand for her services continually increasing.

Lucy Goffin

Lucy is on a mission to prove that women can forge success in male-dominated industries, even in the face of adversity. She utilises the challenges she experiences as inspiration to grow professionally and personally, which she is passionate about showcasing to others, hoping to inspire likeminded women and give them a boost in confidence to start their own venture.

“I want to continue showing other women and people with ADHD out there that the sky is the limit! I’ve used what many consider a disadvantage as my superpower, and it’s vital that we continue to give a platform to diversity in our wonderful community,” added Lucy.

Lucy juggles running her business with being a mum to two young girls, hence why choosing to start a business over a stable career in the police force was such a big risk. Yet, her dedication paid off and she is now loving being her own boss – making her own decisions and determining her own work-life balance. She also relishes the reward of being able to support her local community while doing the thing she loves, seeing the positive impact she has made on people’s homes.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is characterised by inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. It can cause significant challenges in school, work and relationships. ADHD UK estimate that 2.6m people have ADHD in the UK, but over 80% of those have not had a formal diagnosis of the condition*. In particular, women, like Lucy, are more likely to be diagnosed later in life, as their symptoms tend to be more inattentive and internal.

“For me to be recognised as a finalist for this award is an example of how embracing one’s individuality and challenges can lead to unexpected and remarkable achievements. It’s really empowering to run my own business in a traditionally male-dominated industry and to prove to other women out there that anyone, regardless of their experience, can become real successes.”

Lucy, alongside other finalists, will attend the NatWest EWiF Award ceremony on 18th October at The Royal Armouries in Leeds. The event brings together industry leaders, franchisors, franchisees and supporters to acknowledge and applaud the contributions of women who are shaping the future of franchising.

For more information about Kitchen Makeovers, visit the website: https://kitchenmakeovers.co.uk/locations/portsmouth/

* ADHD UK – PERCENTAGE DIAGNOSED VS UNDIAGNOSED