Portsmouth firm provides paperless solution for businesses with innovative new platform

A local electrical recycling firm has found the ultimate solution for businesses who are transitioning from paper to digital transactions.

Waste electrical electronic equipment (WEEE) management company Southern Electrical Recycling has not only provided a paperless solution for their own business, but their innovative platform has provided hundreds of businesses with a solution too.

The idea came about while Managing Directors David Edwards and Gary Dalton were on the hunt for a company to help provide them with a paperless solution to help them comply with new regulations which require waste management firms to go paper-free.

After receiving several quotes for thousands of pounds, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

The WEEE Manager platform.

They enlisted the help of Chad Donoghue – who runs Creation Web, a Copnor-based web agency – who built them a fully functioning paperless platform from scratch.

He said: “We’ve made the platform as simple, user-friendly and cost-effective as possible. Working with SER has meant we’ve put everything that a company would need into the app so their processes are hugely streamlined. It’s been great to work with and support not just one local business but as many businesses that will benefit from using the platform.”

The WEEE Manager allows businesses to complete tasks such as managing waste transfer notes, tracking waste streams and managing accounting records, offering benefits such as efficiency, cost savings, reduced environmental impact and improved compliance.

David said: “I’ve cut out a huge amount of time for just the invoicing alone, which has allowed me to take on more jobs and spend more time growing the business and saving electrical items from going to landfill – that’s the end goal.”

The WEEE Manager in action.

Initially, the firm planned to use the platform internally, but now they are offering it to other companies.

Gary said: “We felt that everything on the market was inaccessible for us, but of course we needed to comply with the new regulations, so we had to do something. We just couldn’t justify what we were quoted.

“We knew that other companies would be in a similar situation, so decided to invest in the infrastructure that not only allowed us to transition to digital, but offered others a solution without the hefty price tag.”

The WEEE Manager, which can be used by many industries and not just waste management, starts at £399 per month to use.

(l-r) Josh Edwards, Gary Dalton, Chad Donoghue, David Edwards, who have created the WEEE Manager platofrm.

Gary said: “We’re hoping that this will enable businesses to become even more green, from decreasing their paper use to allowing them to take on more waste management jobs and properly dispose of Portsmouth’s waste.”

More information can be found at https://weeemanager.co.uk/