Portsmouth Force slam dunks first community summer event

The event was officially opened at Admiral Lord Nelson School by the Deputy Lord Mayor and joined by Councillor Steve Pitt who spoke about the power of sport and community spirit in bringing people together.

From the moment the gates opened, families and fans were treated to a vibrant mix of activities. On the courts, basketball skills sessions, a three-point shootout, and a high-flying dunk contest had crowds cheering, while the Portsmouth Dreadnoughts, the city’s American football team, brought their trademark energy with fun drills and a skills showcase out on the field.

Off the courts, there was plenty to enjoy with a raffle, barbecue, refreshments and a buzzing soundtrack from live DJs Gentle Bren, Ringle & RJM. The afternoon was rounded off by a show-stopping debut from The Drains, a local band made up of talented Year 9 and 10 students from Admiral Lord Nelson School, proving that the city’s next generation has talent both on the stage and on the court.

The Summer Slam was made possible thanks to an all-volunteer team from the Portsmouth Force community, supported by members of the Dreadnoughts. Their efforts paid off in a festival-style event that not only celebrated basketball, but also highlighted the importance of sport in fostering connection, teamwork and local pride.

Portsmouth Force has already earned recognition on the national stage, being crowned National Community Club of the Year in June, and Southern Community Club of the Year by Basketball England for two years running. With the success of their first Summer Slam, the club is showing it can deliver more than just victories on the court, it can create moments that bring the city together.

And the action doesn’t stop there. If you can’t wait until next year’s summer slam, fans can experience the exciting Portsmouth Force atmosphere at the Ravelin Sports Centre during October. A potential cup clash against Plymouth on 5 October and a guaranteed home game against Bristol on 18 October are not to be missed. Tickets will be available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/portsmouthforce.

1 . Contributed Volunteer event team behind the Summer Slam, from left to right: Eliott Bridgeman (U14 Boy's National League Yellow Team Manager), Kelly Taws (Founder of Athena Event Solutions), Councillor Steve Pitt, Deputy Lord Mayor, Rob Milner (Portsmouth Force Chairman), Dale Anchor (Portsmouth Dreadnoughts Chairman), Laila Edge (Volunteer), Blue (Portsmouth Force Mascot) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Abdul Kadir meeting the local community Photo: Submitted Photo Sales