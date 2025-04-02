Portsmouth & Havant Bus Network changes coming this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and commuters are reminded that starting Sunday, April 6 2025, Stagecoach South will be making significant changes to bus services across Havant and Portsmouth.

These updates aim to create a more reliable network, introduce new evening and Sunday services, and enhance connections to QA Hospital as well as Ocean Retail Park , but is does have a knock-on impact with changes to the bus services in the Havant

These changes are part of Stagecoach South’s ongoing partnership with Portsmouth City Council, as part of the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Key Changes

More frequent services: Services 18 and 20 will run every 20 minutes on weekdays, with extended routes and better connectivity.

New evening and Sunday services:Service 20 will now operate on Sundays and evenings for improved accessibility.

Improved reliability:Services 21 and 23 will be adjusted to avoid congestion and ensure punctuality.

New and revised routes: Service 19 will replace parts of Service 21, and Service 22 will take over part of Service 23 between Warren Park & Havant.

Better connections: Service 18 will extend to Clarence Pier, Southsea, improving links to the Isle of Wight via HoverTravel. Service 20 will introduce early morning buses to support hospital staff and visitors.

Route adjustments to reduce congestion: Some services will be modified to avoid traffic-prone areas, ensuring greater punctuality and reliability.

Passengers are encouraged to review these upcoming changes and plan their journeys in advance. For full details on all service changes, visit: www.stagecoachbus.com/Portsmouth2025

Stagecoach South said it appreciates the community’s understanding and support as they work to improve public transportation services in Portsmouth and Havant.