Portsmouth High School, GDST, Head Girls launch 2025/2026 charity Sophie’s Legacy

Portsmouth High School’s Head Girl team were delighted to officially announce that they are supporting Sophie’s Legacy as their Sixth Form charity for the next academic year.

The Head Girl team led a whole school assembly about Sophie’s Legacy and how Sophie’s mum, Charlotte, from a warehouse in Fareham, provides meals from ‘Cook’, small packages with basic necessities to children in hospital and Saturday night pizzas for parents across forty children’s wards.

Sophie’s Legacy is a charity that was created in memory of Sophie Fairall and the legacy of change she wanted to create,’ said Rosie, Deputy Head Girl responsible for charities. ‘Sophie had just turned nine when she was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma in September 2020.

‘During her treatment, Sophie endured nine rounds of intense chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy. Sadly, in September 2021, Sophie, aged 10, died only a year after her diagnosis.’

Head Girl, Emma (left) and deputies, Rosie, Effie and Jasmine

‘This is a terrible disease,’ continued Head Girl, Emma. ‘Sophie’s Legacy helps make the children’s and parent’s days in hospital much brighter, helping them look for the positives. Sophie hoped for a play specialist seven days a week in hospitals, improvements for food for children in hospital and parents who stay with their child. She also hoped for GPs, nurses and health professionals to be trained in childhood cancer and to increase the funds in childhood cancer research.’

‘We start our fundraising tomorrow at our May Fayre, Saturday 17 May at our Prep School, 36 Kent Road, Southsea. All are most welcome to come along from 12 – 2.30pm. We then have a series of events over the next half of the summer term and our Charity Week in November.’

The Head Girl team will spearhead fundraising activities throughout the year to generate money and raise awareness of the charity. Charity Week has been running for over 30 years and is always organised entirely by the Sixth Form. The week is made up of talent shows, live music events, an annual netball match versus boys from Portsmouth Grammar School and other events. It culminates in a two night Fashion Show where the Sixth Form use business acumen and entrepreneurial skills to negotiate with local shops and liaise with local businesses to put on a spectacular show.

Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Katie Wood, said:

‘We are incredibly proud of our Head Girl team for choosing to support Sophie’s Legacy as our Sixth Form charity for the upcoming academic year. Their dedication to raising awareness and funds for such a meaningful cause is truly inspiring. Sophie’s Legacy not only honors the memory of a brave young girl but also brings much-needed support and comfort to children and their families during challenging times. We look forward to a year filled with impactful fundraising events and community engagement.’