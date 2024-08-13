Portsmouth High School rated highly in value for money league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local school, Portsmouth High School, has been highly rated in The Telegraph's value for money league tables published last week.

We are delighted that Portsmouth High School has been recognised as the best value independent school in the area by The Telegraph. The latest analysis in Telegraph Money compares results at both GCSE and A-Level, relative to fees. Portsmouth High School has been awarded the highest value-for-money rating, based on performance at A-Level.

Whilst the true value of a GDST all-girls’ education lies in the achievement of each individual student and their readiness to go out into the world with lifelong purpose, confidence and self-assurance, we are thrilled that our commitment to academic excellence whilst keeping fees as affordable as possible for our families, has been recognised.

Headmistress, Mrs Jane Prescott, said:

‘It is important at Portsmouth High School that our students are given the best chance to achieve highly and our dedicated staff work hard to enable students to follow their chosen career path’

Cheryl Giovannoni, Chief Executive of the GDST said: ‘Our schools work tirelessly to provide a unique combination of expertise in how girls learn best, world class innovation and GDST-wide programmes that mark our schools out as forward-looking and inspiring places of educational excellence. We will continue to make these opportunities available to as many girls as possible by providing the great value for money we are so well known for.’