Portsmouth Hospitals' Maternity Team receives prestigious Baby Friendly Award

Maternity Services at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has been awarded the prestigious Baby Friendly, Stage 3 Award and is the latest UK health care facility to gain recognition from the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) Baby Friendly Initiative.

Alison Werfalli, Director of Midwifery and Maternity Servicessaid: “I am incredibly proud of our entire team for achieving Baby Friendly Initiative accreditation. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to families.

“It is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and hard work of our midwives, maternity support staff, doctors along with neonatal and theatre colleagues. Our collaborative aim is to continuously strive to support parents in giving their babies the very best start in life."

The Baby Friendly Initiative is a global programme by UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to transform healthcare for babies, mothers, and families.

The Stage 3 award ensures that Baby Friendly standards are followed for all pregnant women and new mothers. Focusing on supporting families with feeding and developing close, loving relationships to give babies the best start in life. Hospitals receive the award after a UNICEF UK team confirms they meet these best practice standards.

Clare Witcher and Nicki Keefe, Infant Feeding Leads, said: “We are proud to have embedded the Baby Friendly standards to support families to have the very best start. Feeding a baby is so much than just food, supporting parents to nurture and bond with their baby is a privileged part of our role”.

Anne Woods, UNICEF UK Baby Friendly Initiative Deputy Programme Director, said: "We are delighted that Maternity Services at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has achieved full Baby Friendly status.

“Our work to support breastfeeding is based on extensive and resourcing evidence that breastfeeding saves lives, improves health and cuts costs in every country worldwide. Mothers at Portsmouth Hospitals can be confident that their midwives & team will provide high standards of care.”

The team works across QA and St Mary’s Hospitals in Portsmouth, as well as Gosport War Memorial and Petersfield Hospital.