Portsmouth leads the way in supporting foster carers at work, thanks to local charity Fair Ways

Fair Ways, based in Portsmouth, is spearheading a city-wide drive to encourage local businesses to become Fostering Friendly Employers, ensuring carers receive the flexibility and understanding they need to balance work and fostering responsibilities.

The campaign is led by Gareth Webb, Director of Fair Ways and lifelong Portsmouth resident, who is determined to make Portsmouth a model city for foster care support.

“I’m really passionate about this,” says Gareth. “Foster carers make an enormous contribution to society, but they’re often left without workplace support. Our charter offers a way for businesses to change that, through simple but powerful HR policies.”

National statistics highlight the need: while more than 90% of UK fathers are in paid work, only 37% of foster carers are able to continue working, largely due to inflexible employers.

Fair Ways launched the initiative just seven weeks ago, and already 53 Portsmouth businesses have signed up, putting the city well on its way past meeting the initial goal of 50. Local shops, charities, and companies have embraced the campaign, showing Portsmouth’s proud community spirit in action.

“This is about making Portsmouth a place where fostering families are supported not just at home, but at work too,” says Gareth. “Every business that joins the scheme is helping to change lives, and that’s something to be proud of.”

Businesses that join the scheme commit to offering small but meaningful changes such as flexible working or paid time off for foster-related appointments.

Fair Ways is calling on even more Portsmouth businesses to take part and join the growing list of Fostering Friendly Employers.

To get involved, contact Fair Ways by visiting their website www.fairways.co/fostering-friendly-employers/

