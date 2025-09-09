Portsmouth MP Amanda Martin marks Emergency Services Day – a national day of thanks and reflection

On 9th September, the UK will come together to mark Emergency Services Day, also known as 999 Day a national day dedicated to recognising and celebrating the extraordinary work of the NHS and emergency services personnel across the country.

From nurses, police officers and firefighters to search and rescue teams and call handlers, almost 2 million people work and volunteer in the emergency services and NHS. Amongst them are 250,000 first responders those who run towards danger to protect and save lives.

999 Day is supported by HM The King, HRH The Prince of Wales, the Prime Minister, and the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales, and the First and deputy First Ministers of Northern Ireland, alongside all six branches of the emergency services: Police, Fire, Ambulance, NHS, Maritime (Coastguard and Lifeboats), and Search and Rescue (Lowland and Mountain).

The day formally begins at 9am with the raising of 999 Day flags nationwide, followed by a two-minute silence to remember the more than 7,500 emergency services personnel who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty over the past 200 years.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, said: "Each and every day, hardworking emergency workers are on the frontline, putting themselves in danger to protect us.

They are the backbone of our communities, and I speak for the whole country when I say thank you for your dedication and for keeping us safe."

Amanda Martin MP added:“ Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many of the inspiring men and women who serve in our NHS and emergency services across Portsmouth.

Their bravery, professionalism, and humanity shine through in everything they do whether responding to crises, supporting our communities, or saving lives.

On 999 Day, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of them, and to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We owe them a debt of gratitude we can never truly repay.”

The idea for 999 Day was born from a family conversation. In 2001, following the tragic death in the line of duty of PC Alison Armitage of Greater Manchester Police, her colleagues planted a tree in her memory. Reflecting on this, Tom Scholes-Fogg’s grandfather, then Sgt John Scholes, told his grandson—now also a police officer: “In this country we don’t look after our emergency services as much as we should.”

Years later, Tom discovered that the UK had no national day to honour the NHS and emergency services. In 2016, he presented his plan for Emergency Services Day to government and quickly secured the support of Queen Elizabeth II, the then Prince Charles and Prince William, and the Prime Minister, with the first 999 Day taking place in 2017.

Tom adds: “A simple conversation between a grandfather and grandson led to the creation of a national day that now unites our country.”