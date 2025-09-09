Portsmouth MP hails childcare expansion as 'game-changing' for local families

City MP Stephen Morgan has welcomed the government’s landmark expansion of 30 hours’ funded childcare, calling it “a game-changer for working families in Portsmouth”, saving local parents up to £7,500 a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite inheriting a broken system, this Labour government has delivered the largest ever expansion of government-funded childcare, with over half a million children set to benefit this month alone.

The expansion is a key part of Labour’s Plan for Change – delivering practical support for families, boosting local economies, and helping parents stay in work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From today, parents will be able to access an all-new online platform BestStartinLife.gov.uk to offer support beyond the nursery door, with everything they need to give their children the best start in their early years and beyond.

Stephen Morgan MP

In the months ahead, the site will expand with new guidance and content, becoming a go-to destination for families navigating the early years and beyond – so they can play their vital role in getting their children school-ready.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “After years of neglect and rising costs under the Conservatives, Labour is finally delivering for families in Portsmouth.

“Parents and carers here have told me this support is a game-changer – helping them to stay in work, easing the cost of living, and giving every child the best possible start in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These changes will enable parents able to stay in work, children thriving in high-quality early education, and staff proud to be part of something transformative.

“It’s a huge step forward for families in Portsmouth, and I am proud to back it.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Today shows what change looks like – mums, dads and carers with pounds back in their pockets, children getting the best start in life, and the British economy given a whopping boost.

“It was never going to be easy, but against all odds we’ve delivered through our Plan for Change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And this is just the beginning. My vision for early years goes beyond this milestone. I want access to high-quality early years for every single family that needs it, without strings and without unfair charges.

“Over the next few years, that is my commitment to parents.”