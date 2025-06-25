Portsmouth MP takes action with local Olympic swimming hero to encourage greater water safety

Stephen Morgan MP, Katy Sexton MBE and Oliver Stubbs

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has agreed to take action alongside local-born Olympic swimmer Katy Sexton MBE to encourage improved water safety in Portsmouth.

For Drowning Prevention Week (14 – 21 June 2025), Mr Morgan met with Katy Sexton – the co-creator alongside Oliver Stubbs of The Gogglehedz – a book series which educates young children and their parents about the dangers of being around water.

Following the meeting the city MP and Olympian agreed to continue working together to raise awareness about this important issue in Portsmouth.

Sexton, who was born in Portsmouth, became the first British swimmer to win a World Championship title, when she won the Women’s 200m Back at the 2003 World Championships.

She competed in the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and Athens Olympics in 2024, and won a Gold Medal in the 200m backstroke at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“As an island city, Portsmouth families know how important it is that everyone, especially children, are aware of the dangers of being around water. “I was delighted to meet with Katy for Drowning Prevention Week to discuss what more can be done to prepare local children with water safety skills. “I want to thank Katy for the great work she has done on this issue and I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure children are well equipped to enjoy swimming and know how to keep safe in and around water.”

Commenting, Olympic swimmer and co-creator of The Gogglehedz Katy Sexton MBE said:

“It was great to meet Stephen to discuss school swimming, water safety and introduce him to The Gogglehedz! “Water safety week is an important reminder to stay safe and aware when doing activities near, in or on the water. After all we live on an island!”

Mr Morgan has been working with leading women from Portsmouth to discuss barriers to opportunity and to agree actions to drive change in our community.

Earlier this year, the City MP hosted an event attended by over 50 leading women in sport from Portsmouth including Katy Sexton MBE to agree plans to break down barriers for women in sport.

Swimming and water safety is a compulsory part of the National Curriculum at primary school to make sure that children are well equipped to enjoy swimming and know how to keep safe in and around water.