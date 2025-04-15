Portsmouth MP welcomes £100 million investment in grassroots sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has backed government investment in grassroots sport following a £100 million investment to upgrade sports facilities across the UK.

At a recent Women in Sport event the city MP hosted in Portsmouth he discussed government action to ensure wherever people live, they can access high-quality sports facilities and experience the joy that sport brings.

The government investment will target deprived areas and support greater access and participation levels among under-represented people including women and girls, ethnic minority groups and disabled players.

The major package delivers on the Government’s Plan for Change, with the funding designed to break down barriers to opportunity and tackle persistent health inequalities through prevention, that will support an NHS fit for the future.

Stephen Morgan MP

These facilities also encourage communities to come together and give young people opportunities to build vital skills and connections while creating a sense of purpose and pride in where they live.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“Local sport clubs and facilities mean so much to people here in Portsmouth and across the country. “They can have an enormous impact on our physical and mental health, bringing people together and enabling so many to do what they enjoy most. “That’s why this fresh investment from the Labour government is so welcome, delivering upgraded facilities and helping people of all ages to enjoy the benefits of sport.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

“Grassroots sport clubs are at the heart of communities across the UK. That’s why we’re investing £100 million to support new and upgraded pitches, changing rooms and clubhouses across the country, providing transformational funding to the areas that need it most. “As we deliver our Plan for Change, we will remove barriers to an active lifestyle and increase opportunity for all, ensuring that wherever people may live, they can access high quality sports facilities and experience the joy that sport brings.”

The city MP recently hosted an event attended by over 50 leading women in sport from Portsmouth to discuss actions to improve access to sport including an awareness campaign to encourage take up of local opportunities to get active.