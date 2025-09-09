Portsmouth MPs welcome £11.5m investment for thousands of local sick and disabled people to get life-changing support into work

Portsmouth MPs Stephen Morgan and Amanda Martin have welcomed a major investment from the Labour Government to help thousands of local sick and disabled people get life-changing support into work.

The Government announced up to £11.5m of funding for the Connect to Work scheme in the Solent which is expected to support 3,600 local people with disabilities, health conditions or with complex barriers to employment.

Portsmouth City Council will be the Lead Authority responsible for the investment, working alongside Southampton City Council and Isle of Wight Council.

The scheme provides intensive, personalised help including individual coaching from employment specialists, job matching services, and ongoing support for both participants and employers to ensure sustainable employment outcomes.

Across the country £338 million will be invested to deliver localised, tailored support to over 85,000 people.

Connect to Work is the first programme under the Government’s new Get Britain Working Strategy. It is a voluntary, high-fidelity Supported Employment programme, connecting work, health and skills support across all of England and Wales.

With 2.8 million people out of work due to ill-health – one of the highest rates in the G7 – it’s part of the Government’s plan to get Britain working again and deliver an 80% employment rate by overhauling jobcentres, tackling economic inactivity through local plans, and delivering a Youth Guarantee so every young person is either earning or learning.

Among those out of work, over one in four cite sickness as a barrier – more than double the 2012 figure of one in ten – highlighting the urgent need for tailored employment support that removes barriers faced by disabled people and those with health conditions.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I want Portsmouth to be a place where everyone can thrive and where poor health doesn’t hold anyone back.

“I’m delighted the Labour Government has chosen Portsmouth as one of the areas delivering Connect to Work, helping those with disabilities, long-term health conditions, or from disadvantaged backgrounds, into good, secure jobs.

“Today’s investment will provide around 3,600 local people with personalised help to get good jobs, so they can live better lives.”

Commenting, Portsmouth North MP Amanda Martin said: “For years, Portsmouth people who have been out of work due to ill-health have been ignored and not given the support they want and need. That is changing under Labour.

“Today’s announcement is really positive news and will help thousands of local people into good, secure jobs.

“This landmark investment will provide much-needed support to those out of the job market due to health conditions, disability, or complex needs.”

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: “For too long, millions of people have been denied the support they need to get back to health and back to work.

“It’s bad for their living standards, it’s bad for their families, and it’s bad for the economy.

“That’s why we’re taking decisive action by investing millions of pounds so sick or disabled people can overcome the barriers they face and move out of poverty and into good, secure jobs as part of our Plan for Change.”