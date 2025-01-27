Portsmouth nurse celebrates 50 years of dedication in the NHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alcohol Specialist Nurse, Senior Sister Sue Atkins has been recognised for her incredible contribution to the NHS after achieving 50 years of service.

Sue was presented with a special award in celebration of her achievement by Chief Nurse, Liz Rix alongside her colleagues from across the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust.

Starting her nursing career in 1974, Sue has since made a huge impact on both her patients and colleagues. Over the years she has helped to establish important services across the country, including working in all areas of mental health and setting up the Alcohol Specialist Nurse Service.

Sue has also played a key role in shaping local and national healthcare policies. Her work has been featured on Panorama and has influenced the NHS Long Term Plan and various national guidelines.

Sue Atkins long service celebration.

Reflecting on her time, Sue shared: “It’s been an incredible journey and after 50 years I still feel the same excitement and pride in what we do here.

“It’s the people that make it special, the patients and the amazing colleagues I’ve worked alongside. Supporting others has always been the most rewarding part of my job”

On presenting Sue with her award, Chief Nurse Liz Rix said: “It was a privilege to celebrate Sue’s contribution to our patients, communities and staff, 50 years in a profession she epitomises. Sue is committed, dedicated and driven to do the very best for our patients. We are grateful for Sue’s service and the amazing wealth of knowledge she shares with us all. And so she continues.

“Congratulations Sue for your incredible work over the last 50 years. We are proud to have you as part of our NHS family."