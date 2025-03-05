Portsmouth Playwrights: Dive Into the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

Playwrights in Portsmouth are invited to enter the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025, a collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group. This national competition offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the opportunity to have the winning play performed as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner will see their play performed onboard in 2025, with full support from the competition organisers. Plays must be under an hour and can cover any subject matter. The distinguished judging panel includes experts such as Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, offering invaluable mentorship for the winning playwright.

Key Dates:

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.