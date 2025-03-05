Portsmouth Playwrights: Dive Into the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

By Flo Saunders
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 19:10 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 08:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Playwrights in Portsmouth are invited to enter the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025, a collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group. This national competition offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the opportunity to have the winning play performed as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

The winner will see their play performed onboard in 2025, with full support from the competition organisers. Plays must be under an hour and can cover any subject matter. The distinguished judging panel includes experts such as Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, offering invaluable mentorship for the winning playwright.

Key Dates:

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment GroupAmbassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group
Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice