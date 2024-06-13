Portsmouth pub raises money for a good cause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pub in Portsmouth has raised over £3,000 for charity.

The Harvest Home in Denmead has raised over £3000 for Alzheimers Society and the cheque was presented to Kelly from the Society.

The money was raised by football blackout cards which is run by Dave Crompton, one of the pubs regulars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone who pops into the Harvest knows that sooner or later, Dave will approach them with his blackout cards !.

Local Pub Raises Money for Charity