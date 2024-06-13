Portsmouth pub raises money for a good cause

By David CromptonContributor
Published 13th Jun 2024, 12:06 BST
A pub in Portsmouth has raised over £3,000 for charity.

The Harvest Home in Denmead has raised over £3000 for Alzheimers Society and the cheque was presented to Kelly from the Society.

The money was raised by football blackout cards which is run by Dave Crompton, one of the pubs regulars.

Everyone who pops into the Harvest knows that sooner or later, Dave will approach them with his blackout cards !.

Local Pub Raises Money for Charity

Dave has been raising money for different charites for over 25 years, these include Air Ambulance, Brain Tumour Research, Heart Foundation, RNLI, Hannahs Homes, Age Concern, Denmead in the Community and many more.

