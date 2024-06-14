Portsmouth ranked the most patriotic city when it comes to street names

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed which cities across England are the most patriotic, particularly when it comes to the names of streets within the city, and Portsmouth comes out on top for the most patriotic street names.

The study from football betting tips, predictions and news site Footy Accumulators, aims to find England’s most patriotic cities ahead of Euro 2024. 25 of England’s most populated cities were tested against seven different factors. These factors include Google searches for England shirts, the most royal street and pub names, the most fish and chip shops, the most fancy dress shops and the popularity of fan parks in the area.

One factor honed in the cities with the highest number of patriotic street names, particularly royal street names that include terms such as ‘Royal’, ‘King’, ‘Queen’, ‘Prince’, ‘Charles’, ‘Elizabeth’ and several more.

Portsmouth comes first place on the list with the highest number of patriotic street names in the country - scoring a perfect 10/10. The city has a total of 197 royal street names, within an area of just 16 square miles.

Portsmouth Street

There’s a whopping 68 streets that contain the term ‘King’, ‘George’ in second place with 40 streets, ‘Queen’ with 29, and ‘William’ with 14. The total of 197 royal street names means that Portsmouth has 12.3 royal streets per square mile.

The Top 10 cities with the most Royal Street names:

Rank Location Total Size of city in square miles Total / SQM SCORE /10 1. Portsmouth 197 16 12.3 10 2. Bristol 222 42 5.3 5.9 3. Norwich 77 15 5.1 5.7 4. Southend-on-Sea 78 16 4.9 5.4 5. Bournemouth 80 18 4.4 4.9 6. Coventry 162 38 4.3 4.8 7. Stoke-on-Trent 145 36 4.0 4.4 8. Kingston upon Hull 95 28 3.4 3.8 9. Brighton 104 32 3.3 3.7 10. Derby 79 30 2.6 3.1

In second place is Bristol, which contains a total of 222 royal street names in an area of 42 square miles, meaning there are approximately 5.3 royal streets per square mile. Bristol has 86 streets with the term ‘King’, 36 with ‘Queen’, 23 with ‘Victoria’ and 18 streets with the term ‘George’. This gives Bristol a score of 5.9.

Up next is Norwich scoring 5.7, with 77 royal street names in an area of 15 square miles, meaning there are 5.1 royal street names per square mile. 25 streets contain the term ‘King’, 13 with ‘Goerge’, 7 with ‘Churchill’, and ‘William’, ‘Prince’, and ‘Queen’ each have 6 streets.

In fourth place is Southend-on-Sea, scoring 5.4 with 78 royal street names in an area of 16 square miles. The term ‘Queen’ comes out on top in Southend with 20 streets, ‘Prince’ next with 18, ‘King’ with 14 and ‘Victoria’ with 11.

Up next is Bournemouth, with a total of 80 street names within 18 square miles, giving the city a score of 4.9. ‘King’ has the most streets with 22, ‘Queen’ has 14, ‘Elizabeth’ has 9 and ‘Princess’ and ‘Victoria’ have 6 streets each.