Portsmouth Resident Appeals for Urgent Help in Locating Missing Cat, Mocha

A Portsmouth family is urgently appealing to the community for assistance in finding their missing cat, Mocha, who disappeared from Exmouth Road last Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mocha, a much-loved and unusually friendly cat, has never been away from home for this long, and his owner fears he may have inadvertently been locked inside a neighbour's home, shed, or garage.

"Mocha is incredibly curious and sociable," explains his owner. "He’s known to wander into open windows and even other homes, and he’s been found under a neighbour’s bed before. But he always returns. We’re very concerned that he might be trapped somewhere."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As cats can survive for only 2-3 days without water, Mocha’s family is becoming increasingly anxious. They urge residents in the Exmouth Road area and nearby neighbourhoods to check any outdoor buildings or unused rooms where Mocha might have sought shelter.

Mocha in his home.

Description of Mocha:

Colour and markings: Mostly white and light brown, with a dark brown tail and upper half of the face

Personality: Friendly, curious, likely to approach homes or open spaces

Anyone with information or sightings of Mocha is encouraged to contact his owner directly on 07725 792485. Mocha’s family is deeply grateful for any assistance Portsmouth residents can offer in helping to bring their cherished cat home.