Portsmouth Resident Appeals for Urgent Help in Locating Missing Cat, Mocha
Mocha, a much-loved and unusually friendly cat, has never been away from home for this long, and his owner fears he may have inadvertently been locked inside a neighbour's home, shed, or garage.
"Mocha is incredibly curious and sociable," explains his owner. "He’s known to wander into open windows and even other homes, and he’s been found under a neighbour’s bed before. But he always returns. We’re very concerned that he might be trapped somewhere."
As cats can survive for only 2-3 days without water, Mocha’s family is becoming increasingly anxious. They urge residents in the Exmouth Road area and nearby neighbourhoods to check any outdoor buildings or unused rooms where Mocha might have sought shelter.
Description of Mocha:
- Colour and markings: Mostly white and light brown, with a dark brown tail and upper half of the face
- Personality: Friendly, curious, likely to approach homes or open spaces
Anyone with information or sightings of Mocha is encouraged to contact his owner directly on 07725 792485. Mocha’s family is deeply grateful for any assistance Portsmouth residents can offer in helping to bring their cherished cat home.