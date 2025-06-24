Portsmouth residents can kickstart their heart health with 'Heart & Stroll' 5k walk

Portsmouth residents are being encouraged to kickstart their heart health one step at a time with cardiac charity Heartbeat's 'biggest ever' fundraising event this Sunday 29th June.

Heart & Stroll – the charity’s open-to-all fundraiser consisting of a 5km walk around Southampton Common – will be making its debut this summer with more than 450 participants signed-up already.

The gentle walk is accessible to all with no need to run or complete the course at speed, making it perfect for families, kids and even dogs too!

But the event is more than just a walk in the park. Former professional football player James Beattie will be bringing the tunes with a live DJ set with a special guest, Marvel character Captain America will be on standby for selfies along with Spiderman and Cruella De Vil, and broadcaster Michael Kurn will be hosting performances from Spot-On productions and The Deloreon Band.

For those looking for a taster of what the event has in store, Heartbeat has just launched its promotional video featuring 40 of the charity’s supporters and Heartbeat’s mascot Flo the Bear.

Heart and Stroll project Lead, Tanya commented: “The countdown is officially on for our very first Heart & Stroll event, and I couldn’t be more excited to see it come to life. After 14 months of planning, it’s incredibly rewarding to see everything coming together to bring the community not only an incredible family day out, but also a powerful reason to support our Heart Failure Unit.

"The funds raised will help us continue to support the cardiac unit in delivering life-saving care, and taking vital steps toward becoming the UK’s leading centre for heart failure - supporting even more patients and their families when they need it most. I’m deeply grateful to all of our amazing supporters and sponsors, as their dedication makes this possible.”

We have created a whole event village with music, photo opportunities, food vendors and a variety of stalls, so there is something for everyone. It’s a great opportunity for families to get outdoors and – hopefully – enjoy some sunshine!”

Heart & Stroll aims to raise funds for renovations at the D2 Ward at the University Hospital Southampton so that the doctors and nurses can continue to perform life-saving treatments and care for cardiac patients.

Participants who register in advance will receive a t-shirt and a fundraising pack. Registration will also be available on the day for those who wish to join later but at an increased price.