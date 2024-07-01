Portsmouth residents unite to battle against cancer with Race for Life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southsea Common was awash with supporters whose lives have been touched by cancer today as day two of this weekend’s Race for Life events took place, with a surprise appearance from the Red Arrows.

As 2,500 men, women and children ran, jogged and walked their way around Cancer Research UK’s flagship 3k, 5k and 10k events to fund life-saving research, they were treated to a perfectly timed aerobatic display just across the water on the Isle of Wight.

As the jets created an enormous love heart in the sky, it was an emotional moment for Jane Robertson from Havant who remembered her sister, Sue Rourke, who passed away from kidney cancer in April.

Completing the 10k with friends and family, Jane said: “My sister was diagnosed in 2018 but thanks to the treatment she received, we were able to spend another five years with her. In that time she raised £9,000 to help other people with cancer and set up support groups for others affected by the disease. She was an amazing person.”

Marion Clist, centre, was surrounded by staff from Woodcott Primary School in support of her

Among those taking part in the 5k was cancer survivor Mandy Weston from Fareham who received treatment Cancer Research UK was involved in developing. Mandy said: “Last summer I was diagnosed with throat cancer and I received radiotherapy and a chemotherapy called cisplatin. I finished my treatment in November and now have no evidence of cancer.”

Marion Clist, headteacher of Woodcott Primary School in Gosport is currently receiving treatment for ovarian cancer.

Marion said: “I’ve got 16 members of staff here taking part today. I was diagnosed on the last day of term in December after experiencing abdominal pains, urinary problems, bloating and I felt like I couldn’t swallow.

“I’ve had chemotherapy, surgery and more chemotherapy and I have one more treatment left to go. My amazing children at my school, who I miss so much have even done their own Race for Life and raised over £500.”

Mandy Weston took part after beating throat cancer last year

Claire Downie, from Cosham, had a special t-shirt made in memory of her husband as she took part in the 10k.

Claire, 46, said: My husband, Paul, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2016 and passed away five weeks later. I do as much as I can now to raise money to prevent other people going through what he did.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

So far this weekend, more than £320,000 has been raised for Cancer Research UK - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Claire Downie took part in her husband's memory.

Every year around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East. Portsmouth Race for Life is the largest event on the South Coast attracting almost 5,000 people across the bumper weekend. Participants at were entertained on the course by a stilt walker, bubble artists and the Rock Choir who performed a selection of hits. People were also invited to submit their favourite songs to a new Race for Life playlist called #PlaysForLife on Spotify.

Now organisers of the 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy events are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. And they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Hampshire said: “We would like to say a huge thanks to everyone across Portsmouth and beyond for their support at this year’s Race for Life events, including those who take part, those who sponsor the participants, those who share their stories to inspire others and the volunteers that enable us to host our incredible events.

“It’s been a fantastic weekend at Race for Life Portsmouth, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.