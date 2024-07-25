Portsmouth solicitors celebrates 170 years service and new office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biscoes Solicitors Celebrate Grand Opening of New Port Solent Office and 170 Years of Service

It was a double celebration for Biscoes Solicitors as they welcomed guests to the official grand opening of their new head office in Port Solent on July 18th. Not only was the leading legal firm celebrating this exciting relocation, but they were also marking an impressive legacy of providing legal services to the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight for 170 years.

This heritage underscores the credibility of this local, award-winning firm. In terms of their backstory, the long-standing Portsmouth-based firms of Biscoe Smith, Heather and Bellinger, Cousins Burbidge & Connor, and Lyndhurst Groves merged in 1994 to form Biscoes Cousins Groves. Then, in 2004, during the firm’s 150th year, Biscoes aquired Wilkinson & Co and merged with King and Franckeiss.

Subsequently, in 2005, a merger with Covers added a Petersfield office to an already impressive list of locations, which was closely followed by the opening of an office in Gosport. Further expanding in 2006, a Portchester branch was established following a merger with the long-established practice of Barry Swanton & Co. In 2016 the firm took over niche commercial practice, Graeme Quar & Co and in 2018 and 2020 acquired two Isle of Wight firms to expand the Biscoes brand to Ryde and Newport on the Island.

Biscoes

The opening of their brand-new head office in Lake House, Port Solent, marks another exciting chapter in the firm’s rich history, as it continues to grow, innovate and go from strength to strength.

The anniversary and launch party celebrating these achievements turned into a special evening for all who attended. With decorations, catering, and cakes provided by The Perfect Party - Portsmouth, Sassy Events South, and Donna Bakes Cakes, the event was a fantastic celebration enjoyed by all.

Alison Lees, Managing Director of Biscoes Solicitors, commented on the occasion, saying, "The opening of our new head office in Port Solent is a testament to our commitment to growth and providing our employees with a great place to work and our clients with excellent service. We are proud of our heritage and excited about the future as we continue to serve our community."

The new office can be found at Lake House, Ground Floor, 2 Port Way, Portsmouth, PO6 4TY.

Get in touch with the Biscoes team today:

023 9266 0261