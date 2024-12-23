Pompey squad deliver cheer to QA Hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Skipper Marlon Pack was joined by Andre Dozzell, Paddy Lane, Callum Lang, Tom McIntyre, Owen Moxon, Josh Murphy and Zak Swanson from the men’s squad.
Women’s team captain Sophie Barker was also present, along with team-mates Erin McLaughlin and Sophie Quirk.
Sporting director Richard Hughes and mascot Nelson completed the party who toured the paediatric wards.
They chatted with patients and their families, giving out gifts, signing autographs and posing for photographs.
Pack said: “I always find that days like these serve to put your own life in perspective and make you appreciate how fortunate you are.
“My eldest was born at QA Hospital, so I was up here a few times and it’s nice to be able to give something back.”
Murphy added: “It’s always lovely to do things like this and great to be in a position to give something back to the local community.
“The people we’ve met don’t want to be in hospital over Christmas and so it’s really important to be able to spread some positivity at what must be a difficult time.
“A few of the children are Pompey fans and it was nice to see the smiles on their faces when we were walking around.”
Quirk said: “It’s really nice to be able to come down here, give out some presents and try to spread a little bit of Christmas cheer.”