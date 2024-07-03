Portsmouth students celebrate an evening of Shakespeare
Set in two atmospheric locations parents, staff and guests were treated to two of the Scottish playwright's masterpieces
Year 9 pupils celebrated an evening of Shakespeare as they performed their abridged versions of Macbeth and Twelfth Night.
Parents were treated to a very dark and atmospheric version of the Scottish Play in the studio, followed by refreshments and comedy in the Hall.
The evening was excellent testimony to the hard work of the students in learning their lines, along with the directorial expertise of Mrs Dall’Omo and Mrs Wood and the technical wizardry of Miss Clark.
Thanks should also go to Alec, Year 12, for all the help on the tech deck and in rehearsals.
