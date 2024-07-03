Portsmouth students celebrate an evening of Shakespeare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Set in two atmospheric locations parents, staff and guests were treated to two of the Scottish playwright's masterpieces

Year 9 pupils celebrated an evening of Shakespeare as they performed their abridged versions of Macbeth and Twelfth Night.

Parents were treated to a very dark and atmospheric version of the Scottish Play in the studio, followed by refreshments and comedy in the Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening was excellent testimony to the hard work of the students in learning their lines, along with the directorial expertise of Mrs Dall’Omo and Mrs Wood and the technical wizardry of Miss Clark.